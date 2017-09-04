66 Offaly schools connected to higher speed broadband

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said that some 66 primary schools in Offaly are now enjoying higher speed broadband connectivity. Since 2012, 17 local schools have seen their connections improve, with many now enjoying much greater download speeds.

“I welcome the increase in broadband reach and levels to our local primary schools. This will greatly enhance classroom learning as well as supporting administrative functions in our primary schools," she said.

“Since 2015, every single one of our local secondary schools has high speed connectivity, and I am delighted this is extending to so many of our younger pupils around Offaly."

“My Fine Gael colleague, Education Minister Richard Bruton, is providing €180 million over the next four years to primary and secondary schools in extra grants for IT equipment," she claimed.

“This increase in broadband reach and level will ensure our local schools get the very best out of this new computer equipment. We will continue to work hard to ensure every school in Ireland has access to high speed broadband."

“The Digital Strategy for Schools 2015-2020 Enhancing Teaching Learning and Assessment, sets out Fine Gael in Government’s vision for embedding ICT in teaching learning and assessment in primary and secondary schools. No matter what career a young person contemplates, one thing is almost certain, digital technology is revolutionising it. We can already see the agents of change – cloud, mobile, social and the internet of things," Marcella remarked.

“For the youngest generation, creative thinking and problem-solving skills will be absolutely key to how they develop in reach and achieve their potential. In particular, their ability to think critically and develop solutions in the digital world will be vital for their prospects in life," she continued.

“The Digital Strategy for Schools 2015-2020 sets out a vision to realise the potential of digital technologies to enhance teaching, learning and assessment so that Ireland's young people become engaged thinkers, active learners, knowledge constructors and global citizens to participate fully in society and the economy."

“We want to ensure that Ireland is well placed to take advantage of the digital revolution which is taking place, and having a transformative effect on our economy, workplace, and lifestyle."

“I am thrilled that the pupils in Offaly have the connectivity supports to facilitate digital learning throughout their primary and secondary education. This will ensure they are equipped with skills for the future,” Marcella concluded.

