Congratulations extended to Tullamore after cleanest town title

Two Offaly TDs have been quick to congratulate Tullamore after it was named Ireland's cleanest town by the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) group.

Barry Cowen said: "Heartiest congratulations to Tullamore for being ranked first and tidiest to live in and visit of 40 towns and cities in Ireland by IBAL. Particular congratulations to past and present members of Tullamore Tidy Towns Committee, Tullamore Chamber, townspeople and businesses alike for showing great leadership and example."

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy also welcomed the news, saying, “This is a wonderful achievement for the town of Tullamore. It is testament to the hard work of the Tidy Towns Committee which is ably led by my colleague Cllr Tommy McKeigue."

"The commitment and buy-in of the local community and the business community has ensured that Tullamore has taken the top spot."

“Offaly County Council and the Tullamore Municipal Council deserve recognition for this huge result for the town and County Offaly. The IBAL award follows on from the awarding of a gold medal under the European Entente Florale competition last year."

“The people of Tullamore should be immensely proud of their achievements."





______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.