Cowen: Homeless deaths show extent of crisis

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Housing, Barry Cowen TD has said that the crisis in homelessness has gone beyond party politics and has become a fundamental issue for Irish society.

"Last week, a young mother of two died tragically in emergency accommodation in Kildare, while a man who was found unconscious on Suffolk Street in Dublin later passed away in hospital. One Saturday, it emerged that another woman that was homeless has died," Cowen said.

"The death of three people who were homeless is a symbol of the terrifying, distressing implications of an unacceptable and ever escalating crisis that has become the most major challenge of our time," he stated.

"Whether there are other factors at play in these deaths or not, these are Irish citizens that deserved better and at the very least a basic standard of living," he added.

“Since 2014 there have been numerous announcements and successive governments saying it is not a funding issue yet the number of homeless people continues to rise month in month."

"There were roughly 200 social houses built by local authorities last year. The lack of delivery on rapid built units is quite frankly shameful. Rents are still soaring and this is putting people under more pressure."

"The government has to get stuck in and provide a cohesive collective response on delivering action and focusing on getting affordable and social houses built," Barry continued.

“The never ending list of reports, reviews and wishful announcements will not remove a single barrier that exists to delivering housing construction or paying colossal rent."

Deputy Cowen concluded by suggesting, "the government need to immediately address the ongoing dysfunction in the country’s housing sector, otherwise it will have far reaching consequences for generations to come."

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.