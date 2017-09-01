Gardaí provide update on Offaly shooting investigation

Gardaí have told the Offaly Express that their investigations into a shooting in the county on Wednesday night are ongoing.

They have confirmed that no arrests have been made to date after a 21-year-old was shot in the legs in a field on the Clara Road, Tullamore.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm on August 30, and Gardaí believe that the man was shot from quite considerable distance away.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital for treatment. His injures are not thought to be life threatening, while another man was uninjured in the attack.

An incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station, and searches in the field have been carried out at the scene

Enquires are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

