Offaly people travelling further to get to work

The latest figures from the CSO have shown that the majority of working commuters in Offaly travel by car, and are travelling further than before.

In April 2016, 20,520 people living and working in County Offaly (72.8%) travelled to work by car, compared to 65.6% of commuters nationally.

Commuting times rose in every county and the national average commuting time in April 2016 was 28.2 minutes, up from 26.6 minutes in 2011. Commuters in Offaly had an average travel time of 28.9 minutes, compared to 27.1 minutes in 2011.

Almost one in three Offaly commuters (29.5%) were travelling for less than 15 minutes, compared to 32.0% in Census 2011. Nationally, 22.9% of commuters had a commute of under 15 minutes.

In April 2016, 14.02% of commuters in the county spent an hour or more travelling compared to 12.1% in 2011, while 5.6% had a commute of over 90 minutes, as against 4.6% five years previously.

Car is still king for Offaly commuters and the stats show that only 2.6% of Offaly commuters use public transport, almost 7% lower than the national average of 9.3%.

A further 1.5% cycled, while 7.4% walked.

Of the working population of the county, 15,143 were working in the county, while 4,639 people commuted into the county for work. A further 8,682 people commuted to work outside the county, giving a net loss of 4,043 in the working population.



Among primary school children, 62.5% travelled to school by car, while 16.2% (1,576) walked. The percentage travelling by bus fell to 15.0% from 17.3% in 2011, while 1.0% of students cycled to school.

The number of secondary school children walking to school increased by 5 to 1,252, accounting for 19.3% of secondary students, while 47.0% went to school by car, compared to 46.0% in 2011. Three in 10 (29.6%) travelled by bus, while 0.7% cycled to school.

