Offaly man suffocated in farm tragedy

The Irish Independent is reporting that an inquest has heard how Offaly farmer Jody Nolan died in a farm accident in April of this year.

Mr Nolan was found unresponsive underneath his quad bike at a farm near Rhode on April 5, and the elderly farmer, aged in his 80s, was later pronounced dead.

A nephew of the deceased described finding his uncle in a field at his farm having been unable to contact him by phone.

He and other neighbours who came to the scene attempted CPR but to no avail.

The inquest heard that Jody Nolan died from suffocation after his quad bike overturned and lay on him, compressing his airway, for a period of time. A pathologist said there was no evidence of a fracture.

The quad bike was found to be in good condition and the hearing was told it had been serviced just the week before the accident.

County Coroner Brian Mahon warned of the hazards of machinery on farms but added that Mr Nolan had died doing what he loved, tending to his farm.

