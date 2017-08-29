Trailer that killed Offaly teenager had design flaw

An inquest has heard that the trailer that fell on 19-year-old Adam Mangan in Offaly in 2015 had a design flaw, according to the Irish Times.

The promising sportsman, who played underage with Leinster Rugby and gaelic football with Kilclonfert and Offaly GAA, was killed instantly when the tailgate of the trailer, a HC 300, fell on him at a farm near Rhode.

The Health & Safety Authority (HSA) and the manufacturer of the trailer in question, NC Engineering, have issued a safety alert in relation to the trailer, urging owners to make changes to their models before using them.

A statement from NC Engineering read:

"NC Engineering (Hamiltonsbawn) Ltd is issuing an urgent warning to owners and operators of the NC 300 Series Power Tilt Dump trailer following a serious incident with the tail door section of the trailer.

On trailers manufactured prior to 2007 a door mechanism which is not freely moveable or damaged must be replaced before the trailer is used. On trailers manufactured from 2007 a retrofit kit must be fitted by an NC dealer. A safe system of work for clearing blockages, examples of possible damage and further details on replacement parts for both trailer models are available from all NC dealers or at www.nc-engineering.com/nc-safety-alert/.

If an object becomes trapped between the tail door and the chassis the operation of the rear door may be compromised, particularly if the door mechanism is damaged. In this situation the action of clearing the blockage could result in a person being struck by the door if the correct procedure is not followed.

If you own a dump trailer with a Power Tilt door contact your local NC dealer for further details. Always quote the trailer serial number when contacting the NC dealer."

The inquest heard from an engineer, John Hayes, who said although the trailer involved in Adam's death was badly maintained, the accident where the tailgate slipped and fell on the young man, was replicated with a similar model in excellent condition.

Hayes said the accident likely happened when a stone jammed in the trailer mechanism. Offaly County Coroner Brian Mahon delivered a verdict of death from extensive head injuries in a farm accident and said he hoped this might save the lives of others working with similar machines, the Irish Times reported.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.