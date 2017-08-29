Tullamore Housing Association says people 'will not be thrown out on the street'

The manager of the Tullamore Housing Association has said that the eight families that received tenancy termination notices at their Lann Elo transitional housing unit will not be evicted on October 6.

We earlier reported on the letter received by the families, which said the families must vacate the dwellings on or before that date.

John Burke, Tullamore Housing Association manager, has now told the Offaly Express that there is "no way we're going to turn around in October and tell people that they are out on the street."

He also restated that the current status of Lann Elo is as transitional accommodation, which has a maximum tenancy term of 18 months.

The eight families issued with termination notices have been in the accommodation since April 6, 2016, meaning October 6 would mark the end of that period.

However, John Burke replied with the word, "absolutely not," when asked whether or not these people, including elderly people and residents, would be removed from the accommodation on October 6 if they hadn't found someone else to live.

"The problem for these families, many of whom want to move on, is that there is so little available, and if they have not found somewhere else to live by the termination date, we might have to look at the option of changing the status of Lann Elo from transitional to maybe temporary or emergency accommodation," Burke told the Offaly Express.

He continued to say that as part of their process, they will now meet with Offaly County Council "within the next week" to "see what's available," from which point they will then "explore the options."

He restated the fact, and said residents were given his word, that they would not under any circumstances be forced from their transitional dwellings in Lann Elo on October 6.

