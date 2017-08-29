Gardaí investigating suspicious Offaly fire overnight

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating a suspicious fire in the town overnight.

The fire was started in a garage at a house in Ashley Court, Tullamore, last night, at around midnight, and both gardaí and fire services attended the scene.

The scene has now been preserved pending an examination.

There was no injuries reported and a value on the damage is as yet unavailable.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

