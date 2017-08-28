20 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 20 people are on trolleys awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.
There are also currently a further 10 waiting on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 8 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 17 in a similar situation in Mullingar.
University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded in the country with 36 people awaiting a proper bed.
Nationally today, August 28, 344 patients are waiting for a proper bed.
