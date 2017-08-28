Offaly woman to bake for gold at the Ploughing Championships
National Brown Bread Baking Competition semi-finalist Ann Downey from Birr, pictured with Marie O'Toole of the ICA, Anna May McHugh and Aldi's Noel Birchall
Offaly woman Ann Downey has progressed to the National Brown Bread Baking Competition.
Ann was one of the quarter-finalists of the National Brown Bread Baking Competition, sponsored by Aldi and in association with the NPA and ICA, which was held at An Grianán, Co. Louth on August 24.
She will now compete in the semi-finals which will take place in the Aldi marquee at the National Ploughing Championships on the September 19 and 20.
PICTURED: Offaly's Ann Downey with her brown bread
Two people will be chosen from each day and will go on to compete in the final of the competition on September 21.
The winner will see their winning brown bread on sale in Aldi stores across the country for a minimum of 6 months, and will win a share of the profits, guaranteed to be at least €10,000.
