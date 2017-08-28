Edenderry set for ministerial visit

Independent Alliance councillor Noel Cribbin will warmly welcome Minister for Transport, Shane Ross to Edenderry on Tuesday, September 5, to meet with local councillors and council staff over road funding for North Offaly.

"There is over 500 kilometres of roads to be kept to an acceptable standard in this area and this year only 3% of road improvements were carried out," Cribbin commented.

"Much of this is caused by the fact that the roads are built in boglands and to do the work properly the budgets would have to be increased considerably," he continued.

"Given the poor road structure in this area we believe that extra funding is needed and we will be making that point to Minister Ross and I will also be raising with the Minister the huge need for funding for inner relief roads for Edenderry as the traffic flow through the town is at snails pace," Cribbin insisted.

He described this traffic congestion as a "huge deterrent" to businesses in the town. "Minister Ross is responsible for budgets and funding for roads and every other town in the country has bypasses and relief roads to help with traffic flow and certainly if you stand on our Main Street at any time there is a constant traffic jam, and it needs to be addressed," Cribbin concluded.

