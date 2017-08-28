Offaly crash victim to be laid to rest today
The funeral of Jason Hoban, the Offaly man who was killed in a single-vehicle road collision last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, August 23, will take place today.
The Banagher native (23) was pronounced dead at the scene after his car struck a wall at Shannongrove, Banagher, Co. Offaly, on the Offaly/Galway border at approximately 00.05am.
Jason's requiem mass will take place today at 11am in Eyrecourt Church. Burial afterwards in Kiltormer Cemetery.
