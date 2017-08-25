WEATHER: It's going to be a washout in Offaly this weekend

Met Éireann has warned that the country should expect “mixed and changeable” weather over the weekend as the nation braces itself for downpours.

Some parts of the country will face heavy rain while a low pressure will descend over the north west.

There will be outbreaks of heavy rain throughout Ulster and Munster while parts of Leinster will remain dry with some sunny spells forecast.

Offaly can expect plenty of rain with the odd dry spell on both days. Keep the brollies handy!

