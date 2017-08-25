UPDATE: Offaly man fighting for his life after farm accident

An Offaly man (47) is in a critical condition in hospital after a tragic farm accident in Co. Offaly.

The man is said to have fallen from a teleporter with his young son at their farm in Shinrone on Thursday, August 24.

Gardaí were called to the accident which happened at around 3.45pm, while the Health and Safety Authority attended the scene today to carry out an investigation.

The father was airlifted to Tallaght hospital but was later transferred to Beaumont hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.

As the father was taken to Dublin, his young son, who was also injured, was taken to Tullamore hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

