Funeral arrangements announced for Offaly crash victim

Funeral details have been announced for 23-year-old, Jason Hoban, the Offaly man who was killed in a single-vehicle road collision on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, August 23.

The Banagher native was pronounced dead at the scene after his car struck a wall at Shannongrove, Banagher, Co. Offaly, on the Offaly/Galway border at approximately 00.05am.

Jason's body will be reposing at 23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday, August 27. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 11am in Eyrecourt Church. Burial afterwards in Kiltormer Cemetery.

