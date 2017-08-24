Offaly father (47) and son (11) injured in tragic teleporter fall

An Offaly father is in a critical condition in hospital after he fell from a teleporter with his young son at a house in Offaly on Thursday, August 24.

The 47-year-old man was injured along with his 11-year-old son in Shinrone at around 3.50pm in the afternoon following the tragic incident.

The father was airlifted to Tallaght hospital after the accident but was later transferred to Beaumont hospital where he is said to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Shinrone where the accident occurred at a house in Congort.

As the father was taken to Dublin, his young son, who was also injured, was taken to Tullamore hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Health and Safety Authority are aware of the incident and inspectors are set to assess the scene on Friday.