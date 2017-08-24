Major Offaly town to get 27 new social houses

Cllr Noel Cribbin has this week welcomed an announcement confirming that 27 social houses are to be built in his hometown of Edenderry.

The houses are set to be built in the Killane Drive area of the town after months of consultation between Tuath, a housing organisation whose aim is to provide "long-term, safe, quality housing at best value whilst locally building mixed, sustainable communities."

"All issues have now been sorted and they intend to submit the development for Part 8 planning process," Noel Cribbin said.

Tuath are now in the process of sending written correspondence to each existing resident in Killane Drive outlining there credentials and details of the proposed development.

These residents will be offered the chance to meet with Tuath if they so wish.

"I look forward to this much needed development commencing, which I expect will be towards the end of 2017 and for the builders to be on site by September/October 2018," Cribbin concluded.

