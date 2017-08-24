Offaly homecoming announced for new Rose of Tralee

The Offaly Rose Centre has announced that there will be an official homecoming for the newly crowned Rose of Tralee, Offaly's Jennifer Byrne this weekend.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne's stage interview in Tralee

Thousands of people will be expected to line the streets in Jennifer's hometown of Ballinahown on Saturday, August 26 at 6pm when the junior doctor and first winning Offaly Rose comes home after a hectic week.

Jennifer was crowned in front of a TV audience of 637,000 on Tuesday night, live on RTE's annual Tralee spectacular.

SEE ALSO: WATCH: Offaly man sings the Offaly Rover for the new Rose of Tralee

More details will be announced shortly...

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.