18 people waiting on a bed at Tullamore Hospital

Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 18 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.
There are currently 11 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or while a further 7 are on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 12 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 19 in a similar situation in Mullingar.
University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country with 39 people awaiting a proper bed.
Nationally today, August 18, 302 patients are waiting for a proper bed.
