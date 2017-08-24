Man due in court after midlands armed robbery

Gardaí investigating an incident in which a firearm was discharged following an armed robbery at a filling station on the Portlaoise Road, Mountrath Co. Laois last weekend have arrested a 31-year-old

The incident occurred at approximately 12.35am on Saturday, August 19, following an armed robbery at the filling station.

A man entered a filling station wearing a balaclava threatened a staff member with a firearm and made off with an amount of cash. A firearm and cash was later recovered.

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate St, Dublin 8 this morning, Thursday August 24, charged in connection with this investigation.

Investigations are continuing.

