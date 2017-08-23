REVEALED: The number of viewers that watched Offaly Rose being crowned the Rose of Tralee

RTE have revealed the number of viewers they had for the climax of this year's Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night.

Offaly's Jennifer Byrne was crowned as the 2017 Rose of Tralee in front of a TV audience that averaged 637,000, making it one of this year's most viewed programmes.

That viewership marks an increase of 2% compared to 2016.

The figures also show that two thirds of people watching television in Ireland on Tuesday night were watching the Rose of Tralee live final hosted by Dáithi Ó Sé.

They witnessed Jennifer Byrne making history as the first Offaly woman ever to win the Rose of Tralee.

