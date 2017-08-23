Offaly man (23) killed in overnight crash named locally

The 23-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash overnight has been named as Banagher local, Jason Hoban.

The young man was killed when his car struck a wall at Shannongrove, Banagher, Co. Offaly, on the Offaly/Galway border at approximately 00.05am this morning, Wednesday August 23.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but re-opened this afternoon.

Jason Hoban had just turned 23 last month and had attended St. Rynagh's CC and Banagher College. The nearby Parish of Eyrecourt, Meelick and Clonfert took to social media to ask people to keep Jason and his family and friends in their prayers.

Another friend expressed her shock, and said, "my heart is bleeding for your family and friends. You truly were one of a kind."

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to the crash to contact Portumma Garda Station on 090-9741004, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.