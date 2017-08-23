Gardaí locate boy missing from Offaly for second time in a week

Gardai have located a missing Offaly teenager for the second time in a week.

17-year-old Craig Boylan was found safe and well today, having been reported missing on Tuesday.

He was earlier reported missing last Tuesday, August 15, and found on Monday, August 21.

Gardaí thanked the media and the public for their help.

The youngster had been missing from Geashill in Co. Offaly.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.