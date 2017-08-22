Appeal launched to find boy missing from Offaly

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing 17-year-old boy from Geashill in Offaly.

Craig Boylan, who has been missing since earlier today, Tuesday, August 22, is described as being 5’ 10’’ tall of medium build and with red hair.

Pictured: 17-year-old Craig Boylan

It is the second time in a week that the teenager has gone missing having been reported missing last Tuesday and found safe and well on Monday or this week.

His family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who has seen Craig or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.