A&E overcrowding spikes dramatically at Tullamore Hospital
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that A&E overcrowding has spiked today at Tullamore Hospital.
There are currently 31 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
A total of 24 people are on trolleys in Tullamore today compared to 16 on Monday, August 21. A further 7 are on chairs or already full wards.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 12 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 20 in a similar situation in Mullingar.
University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded in the country with 44 people awaiting a proper bed.
Nationally today, August 18, 404 patients are waiting for a proper bed.
