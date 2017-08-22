WATCH: Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne's stage interview in Tralee

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne appeared on stage last night with Rose of Tralee host Dáithi Ó Sé during the first night of TV interviews for the 2017 festival.

In case you missed it, you can click on Jennifer's picture below to watch it back:

Jennifer spoke about life as a young doctor as well as her many sporting achievements, including playing soccer for Ireland at a World Cup in Trinidad.

The remaining 14 roses take to the stage tonight live on RTE at 8pm. The winner will be announced at around 11pm and our very own Jennifer is still considered a top contender by the bookies.

