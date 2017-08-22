WEATHER: Offaly slapped with thunderstorm warning

Met Éireann has issued a status orange thunderstorm warning for Offaly and the rest of the country this morning.

Widespread thundery activity is expected in the afternoon and evening.

The warning is in effect from noon on Tuesday, August 22 11pm on Tuesday night.

Today will remain humid in Offaly with dry spells in the morning being replaced by thunder and downpours of rain, possibly causing spot flooding in places.

Tonight will remain showery but bright, breezy and dry weather is forecast for Wednesday with just light passing showers.

