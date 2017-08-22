Offaly people invited to workshop on €2 million fisheries funding

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has called on locals to attend an upcoming information workshop on funding available from Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Some €2 million has been made available to help ensure that Ireland’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced into the future.

The Inland Fisheries Ireland Funding Call 2017 is made up of the following strands: a Salmon Conservation Fund to a maximum of €500,000, a Midland Fisheries Fund of €50,000 and a National Strategy for Angling Development Fund (NSAD) of €1,500,000.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland is holding a series of information workshops for those interested in applying for funding with a view to giving participants a better understanding of the various funding streams and how they can apply via an online system," Marcella said.

“The local workshop will take place at the Athlone Springs Hotel on Thursday, September 14, at 7pm.

Members of the public who will be attending the workshops are asked to RSVP to funding@fisheriesireland.ie, indicating which workshop they will be going to along with their name and contact details.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.