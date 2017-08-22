Gardaí locate missing Offaly teenager

Gardai have located a missing Offaly teenager after a week-long appeal.

16-year-old Craig Boylan was found safe and well, and gardaí thanked the media and the public for their help.

The youngster had been missing from Geashill in Co. Offaly since last Tuesday, August 15.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

