Offaly Rose takes to the stage on TV tonight

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne has discovered that she will appear on stage with MC Dáithi Ó Sé in tonight's Rose of Tralee show.

Jennifer will feature alongside the likes of the Limerick Rose Kayleigh Maher, Hong Kong Rose Clarissa Langley Coleman and

San Francisco Rose Amanda Donohoe.

SEE ALSO: Bookies put Offaly Rose in the running for Tralee crown

Dáithí Ó Sé will interview 18 Roses tonight, Monday 21 starting on RTE One at 8pm and a further 14 Roses on Tuesday.

In no particular order, the Roses who will appear on Monday night are: Yorkshire, Armagh, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Offaly, Cork, San Francisco, South Carolina, London, Fermanagh, Kentucky, Chicago, Limerick, Toronto, Louth, Donegal, Darwin and Westmeath.

The 2017 Rose Escort of the Year will also be announced tonight.

Tuesday night’s show will feature Roses representing: New Zealand, Florida, Kerry, Dublin, Southern California, Texas, Waterford, Galway, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Kildare, Down, Western Canada and Germany.