Gun-wielding thief goes on rampage after midlands robbery

A man has been arrested and is understood to be in hospital following an armed robbery and hijacking in the midlands overnight. The man reportedly crashed two cars, one of which was stolen from a member of the public during the ordeal.

Gardaí report that a masked man brandishing a firearm, entered the Emo Filling Station in Mountrath shortly after midnight this morning.

He held up a member of staff and took a quantity of cash before leaving the scene. It is claimed a shot was fired before he left but this has not been confirmed by Gardaí.

It is understood that he crashed while making his getaway but then hijacked another vehicle was from a passing motorist. However, he later crashed this car as he tried to evade arrest.

A suspect aged in his 30s was arrested and a firearm was discovered nearby after a search of the area by gardaí.

A number of scenes have been preserved and further searches are being carried out.

It is reported that a was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital at Tullamore for treatment to injuries believed to have been sustained in the crash.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.