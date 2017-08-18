Gardaí appeal for information to trace missing Offaly teenager

Gardaí are looking for the public's help tracing 16-year-old Craig Boylan who is missing from Geashill, Co. Offaly since Tuesday, August 15.

Craig is described as being 5'10'' (178cm)in height, of medium build with short red hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí believe Craig may be in the Ballymun or Blanchardstown areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

