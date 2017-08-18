Overcrowding eases slightly at Tullamore Hospital

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed a slight easing in the overcrowding that had plagued the A&E department all week.

There are currently 19 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A total of 12 people are on trolleys in Tullamore today, compared to 18 yesterday, 20 on Wednesday and 22 on Tuesday. A further 7 are on already full wards awaiting a bed.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 15 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 13 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

University Hospital Limerick and Tallaght Hospital are the most overcrowded in the country with 38 people awaiting a proper bed in both hospitals.

Nationally today, August 18, 355 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

