Offaly Rose through to live TV final

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne has been selected as one of the roses to appear on the television portion of the Rose of Tralee after an event in Kerry last night.

16 roses were selected on Thursday evening, while a further 16 will be chosen today to take part in the final stage of the competition, the eagerly anticipated live final on stage with Daithi Ó Sé.

Jennifer, who is a junior doctor and has played football for Ireland, will now take to our screens next Monday or Tuesday night.

Earlier this week we brought you the news that Jennifer is one of the bookies favourites to win the entire show.

