Bookies put Offaly Rose in the running for Tralee crown

Boylesports have shortened the odds on Offaly's Jennifer Byrne winning the Rose of Tralee festival and the doctor is now fourth favourite to take the crown.

Jennifer was at odds as big as 33/1 two weeks ago but as the Rose Tour takes place this week ahead of next week's stage show, she has been backed into 9/1. If Jennifer were to win the competition, she would become the first Offaly contestant to do so.

A newly qualified doctor, Jennifer won the Offaly title in May. She is also a former Irish soccer international who represented the country at Under 17 and Under 19 level. She danced a hornpipe at the Selection Night in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

SEE ALSO: 10 things every Irish woman says while watching the Rose of Tralee

The early frontrunner, Sydney's Aisling Walsh, who attracted so much support when the market was initially priced up, has now drifted back the 3/1 joint favourite for the title from 5/2. This is partly due to the phenomenal support for Dublin Rose Maria Coughlan who is the other joint favourite at 3/1.

The other big mover over the last day or so is Down Rose Orlagh McNally. The young lady from Saval in Co. Down has two All-Ireland winners medals for Irish team dancing. Orlagh has just completed her degree and is looking forward to starting her career as a doctor this year. She has been backed into 20/1 from 40/1.

Another Rose who has been backed is Kerry Rose Breda O’Mahony. The lecturer from Rathmore has seen her odds come in from 33/1 into 20/1.

The famous TV portion of the show takes place next Monday and Tuesday night with Daithi Ó Sé once again acting as MC.

Rose of Tralee Outright

Sydney Rose - Aisling Walsh 3/1

Dublin Rose - Maria Coughlan 3/1

San Francisco Rose- Amanda Donohoe 5/1

Offaly Rose - Jennifer Byrne 9/1

Wexford Rose - Julie Sinnott 16/1

Dubai Rose - Lisa O'Donohue 20/1

Galway Rose - Niamh Elwood 20/1

Fermanagh Rose - Stephanie Maguire 20/1

Kerry Rose – Breda O’Mahony 20/1