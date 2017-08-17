Third day of severe overcrowding at Tullamore Hospital

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has revealed that there are currently 25 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A total of 18 people are on trolleys today, compared to 20 yesterday and 22 on Tuesday. A further 7 are on already full wards awaiting a bed.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 22 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are just 7 in Mullingar.

University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded in the country with a staggering 43 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, August 16, 393 patients are waiting on a proper bed.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

