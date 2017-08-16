Hammer and knife used in midlands robbery

Gardaí are investigating after a frightening armed robbery in the midlands overnight.

Two men, one armed with a hammer and the other a knife, entered Murphy’s Food Store in Ballybrittas, Co. Laois at 8:20pm last night, Tuesday, August 15.

The men threatened a staff member before taking cash from the till and making their escape in a dark coloured car.

Both assailants had balaclavas while one wore a white t-shirt and black trousers and the other wore a navy and white top with black trousers.

Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057867 4100.

