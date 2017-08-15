A&E overcrowding doubles in one day at Tullamore Hospital
Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore
The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has revealed that there are currently 31 patients waiting on A&E trolleys or on already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.
A total of 15 people were on trolleys yesterday, while today there are 22, with a further 9 on already full wards.
Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 13 patients are on trolleys, while there are 5 in Mullingar, with a further 10 in already full wards.
University Hospital Limerick remains the most overcrowded in the country with 33 people awaiting a proper bed.
Nationally today, August 14, 391 patients are waiting on a proper bed, a jump of almost a hundred from Monday's figure of 295.
