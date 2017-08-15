'Think before you flush' campaign launched in Birr

Irish Water is bringing its new 'Thing Before You Flush' anti-littering campaign to Offaly.

It is a public awareness campaign aimed at showing people the issues with flushing items such as wipes and cotton buds down the toilet.

They end up blocking pipes, damaging marine life and washing up in our lakes, rivers and on our beaches.

This year Irish Water and Clean Coasts are working with 9 communities around the country and Birr was chosen as one of the communities.

The others are: Bettystown, Balbriggan, Wexford town, Tramore, Ballycotten, Dingle, Galway City and Virginia.

The campaign has started in some of these communities and is very popular.

The campaign will run with schools from September and information packs will also be circulated to local hotels, B&Bs and businesses.

You can find out more about this campaign by visiting www.thinkbeforeyouflush.org.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.