15 people on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has revealed that there are currently 15 patients waiting on A&E trolleys for a bed at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

A total of 21 people are awaiting a proper bed at the busy Offaly hospital with six being placed in already full wards while they wait.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 11 patients are on trolleys, while there are 10 in Mullingar, with a further 10 in already full wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country with 28 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, August 14, 295 patients are waiting on a proper bed.

