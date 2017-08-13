Offaly Rose Jennifer all set for Rose of Tralee

Offaly's Rose of Tralee Jennifer Byrne is all set to represent the county in the International Rose of Tralee Festival which gets underway on Wednesday.

A newly qualified doctor, Jennifer won the Offaly title in May. She is also a former Irish soccer international who represented the country at Under 17 and Under 19 level. She danced a hornpipe at the Selection Night in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Jennifer will be hoping to make it through to the Selection which will be broadcast live from the festival dome in Tralee on RTE on Monday and Tuesday, August 21 and 22.

Before that, she and the other Roses from around the world will have a hectic schedule to get through.

Find out more details about what's on in Tralee in the coming days here