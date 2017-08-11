94 people were homeless in the midlands on Census night

The latest results released from the 2016 Census have revealed that 94 people were recorded as homeless on Census night in 2016.

The report shows that, on the night of April 24, 2016, 6,906 persons were either sleeping rough or in accommodation designated for the homeless. Of these, 4,018 were male and 2,888 were female.

In the midlands, 50 of those registered as homeless were male, while 44 were women.

Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician said: “This report will help to further improve our understanding of this complex issue, by providing important new information on the social and economic circumstances of homeless persons."

"The collection of data in this important area could not have been achieved without the input and assistance of a broad range of both government and non-government stakeholders, and the CSO would like to thank all concerned for their cooperation in this,” she added.

The results show that the average age of the homeless population was 31 years compared with 37 years for the general population. Of the 6,906 homeless persons counted in Census 2016, 1,846 persons were aged 0-17 years, with 1,594 being children in family units. A further 413 persons (6%) were aged 60 and over.

There were 896 families among the homeless population, representing 2,968 persons, and accounting for 43% of all homeless persons. There were 67 couples without children, 326 families with one child, 261 families with two children and 131 families with three children. A further 111 families had four or more children. There were 262 couples with children and 567 one-parent families. Female parents accounted for 96% of all one-parent families.

Of the 5,212 homeless persons aged 15 and over, 2,915 (56%) were in the labour force, of whom 899 (31%) were employed. A further 2,016 (69%) were either unemployed/looking for a first job. There were 607 persons who were unable to work due to permanent sickness or disability, representing 12% of the total, compared with 4.2% of the general population. Students accounted for 429 persons (8%), while 188 persons stated that they were retired.

There were 2,887 persons (just under 42%) in Private Emergency Accommodation, while 2,681 were in Supported Temporary Accommodation. A further 1,144 persons were in Temporary Emergency Accommodation.

In addition, 123 people were sleeping rough on Census Night. Of these, 102 were in Dublin. Men accounted for 104 (85%) of those sleeping rough.

