Unbelievable items set for auction in aid of sick Offaly woman

A local community group in Offaly has drummed up serious support to host an auction in aid of local woman Fiona Slattery who is currently battling a brain tumour.

The Walsh Island woman, 33, who has a three-year-old daughter, is now wheelchair bound having fought a number of tumours over the last six years.

Locals in Walsh Island have decided to host an auction with items including All-Ireland Football semi-final tickets (Dublin v Tyrone), a signed picture of Offaly's first ever All-Ireland winning captain, Willie Bryan holding the Sam Maguire in 1971, as well as various vouchers, products and memorabilia.

All prizes have been donated by local people and businesses. They've even managed to get hold of a jersey worn by Ireland star Robbie Brady's during last summer's Euro 2016 competition.

The auction will take place during the Hoppers Harvest event in Walsh Island on Sunday, August 13 at 5pm and all support would be greatly appreciated.

Auction items include:

1)A signed picture of Willie Byran holding the Sam Maguire in 1971

2)A signed plaque of Matt Connor

3)A Hurley signed by the 1998 All Ireland winning team

4) 4 premium level tickets for Ireland vs Serbia on the 5th of September

5) 4 premium level tickets for Ireland vs Moldova on the 6th of October

6) A framed Ireland Soccer Jersey

7) A Digger for the day worth €250

8) A pallet of briquettes worth €460

9) 10 bales of Briquettes, 10 bags of Turf , 5 bags of coal

10) A handcrafted Walking Stick

11) A Eamonn Bracken voucher

12) A €200 Moyvalley meats voucher

13) A Kelly's steakhouse voucher

14) A Furey's of Broadford Voucher

15) 2 tickets for the Dublin vs Tyrone semi final

16) Robbie Brady's Euro 2016 Jersey

17) An Irish Rugby Jersey

18) A Dundalk 94/95 winning Jersey

19) A Walsh Island Shamrocks 25th Anniversary commemorative Jersey

All items set for auction on the day are on the Walsh Island Development Group Facebook page. Organisers would like to thank everyone who donated items.

