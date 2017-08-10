Offaly man jailed for spate of burglaries

An Offaly man has been jailed for eight months after an appearance the the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin yesterday, Wednesday, August 9.

The man pleaded guilty to five separate burglaries, including offences in Edenderry, Clonbullogue and Rhode.

He was also remanded on Bail to appear before Tullamore District Court on September 6 for DPP directions in relation to a serious assault.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.