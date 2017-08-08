Portarlington crash victim to be laid to rest in Offaly
Daniel Delaney will be buried on Thursday
The 22-year-old man who died in a road crash near Portarlington over the Bank Holiday Weekend will be laid to rest at a funeral service in Offaly this week.
Daniel Delaney from Monasterevin, formerly Kilcormac, was killed when the car he was driving struck a wall at Kilmullen outside Portarlington on Monday morning, August 7.
Daniel, who was a young Defence Forces trainee, will be buried on Thursday in Kilcormac.
