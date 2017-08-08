Funding announced for extra childcare places in Offaly

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the provision of €49,189 to improve childcare services of school going age, which she says will make life easier for parents and families.

“The first two strands of this funding announced will help create over 5,000 extra childcare places in 225 school age childcare services nationwide," she commented.

“This funding is one or a raft of new measures to make thing easier for Offaly parents. We are determined to reach out to parents and inform them of the supports that will be available to them from this September," Corcoran Kennedy added.

The School Aged Childcare services funding, totalling €49,189 here in Offaly, will be used for the establishment of new SAC services as well as the expansion of existing services.

The following local childcare services have received funding under the scheme: Little Scallywags, Ballinamere; Linda’s Creche and Montessori, Edenderry; Maria’s Montessori School AMS, Killeigh and M & A’s Montessori, Tullamore.

“This is the first big step to ensuring quality of childcare, accessibility and recognition for the workers who provide the services. I strongly encourage all parent and everyone with children in childcare to visit www.affordablechildcare.ie to see the supports available to their family," Marcella concluded.

