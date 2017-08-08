Offaly school receives welcome funding boost

Cllr Noel Cribbin has welcomed an announcement by the Department of Education that St Mary's Secondary School in Edenderry is among a list of schools approved for funding for additional accommodation.

With the numbers increasing year on year the school applied and has now had funding granted for two general classrooms, a science lab and prep area, a DCG room and two toilets.

"This is great news for all involved and it's vital that the high standards in St. Mary's are maintained and that proper accommodation is available for their pupils," Noel Cribbin remarked.

"Edenderry must be one of the best towns in the country for education and we now have five primary schools with the very best of accommodation and facilities."

Cribbin went on to say that the moving of Edenderry's other second level school, Oaklands College, to the derelict hotel site beide Dunnes Stores in Edenderry has been "confirmed." He said, "the formalities of the transfer of lands from Offaly County Council to the VEC are now complete and it's onwards and upwards for planning approval and the build of the state of the art building."

"I feel that the tide is turning as regards the town and for me the glass is certainly more than half full and with the new ambulance bay in construction, new Lidl build, new library and hopefully the new Arts Centre and Theatre, Edenderry is certainly fighting back from the recession and things are looking more positive going forward," Cribbin concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

