Man killed in Portarlington accident named

The man who was killed in the car crash outside Portarlington has been named.

Daniel Delaney (22) was the only occupant of the car that left the road at 3.50am this morning at Kilmullin between Portarlington and Monasterevin. The deceased was from Monasterevin.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.