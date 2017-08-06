Car broken into at Offaly cemetery

A car was broken into yesterday at a cemetery in Offaly.

Cash, a handbag and phone was taken from the car which was parked at the cemetery in Kilcormac.

Gardai are urging people to be vigilant when placing items in boots as thieves may be parked up nearby watching people secure their property. Motorists are also being urged to secure their cars properly and make sure all doors are locked.

